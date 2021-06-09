Ford PH’s 50th dealership is located in Talisay, Cebu

Car buyers in Talisay, Cebu, will be glad to know that Ford’s lineup of trucks and SUVs is now more accessible than ever following the opening of the brand’s 50th dealership in the country.

Ford Talisay, which is under the management of Fairlane Automotive Ventures (FAVI), takes up a total of 1,397sqm and features a seven-car showroom and 11 service bays with provisions for future expansions. The facility is located along Cebu South Road Properties Road and will be open to serve customers from 8am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday.

In celebration of the dealership’s opening, it is giving away Ford merchandise to its first 50 customers. What’s more, buyers of the Ford Territory, Ranger, or Everest this June will get a free scheduled service plan package.

PHOTO BY Ford Philippines

In a statement, Ford Philippines managing director Michael Breen shared that he considers the company’s 50th dealership a “special milestone” for the brand, saying: “This is a testament to the growing preference towards the Ford brand and our after-sales offerings.”

FAVI general manager Andre Borromeo, meanwhile, thanked Ford Philippines for its support in setting up Ford Talisay: “We thank our partners from Ford Philippines for their support and collaboration in seeing the construction of Ford Talisay into fruition so that we can serve our customers from Talisay City to Southern town of Cebu.”

If anything, carmakers’ continued expansion is proof the local auto industry is slowly recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone here planning to drop by?

