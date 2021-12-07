Ford PH has now sold 8,000 Territory units

The Territory has been a huge hit for Ford Philippines since its arrival last year, and so far, 2021 has been just as big for the compact crossover.

After bagging numerous wins at the 2020 Top Gear Awards, it went on to be one of the biggest sales drivers for Ford in our market during the first half of the year. Now, 15 months after the official launch, Ford Philippines has reached a new milestone with its 8,000th Territory sold.

“From the 5,000th customer milestone last July to achieving the 8,000th customer milestone shortly after, this is truly an outstanding feat and would not be possible without the immense support from our customers, dealers, partners, and employees,” says Ford Philippines managing director Michael Breen. “The Territory has become a familiar sight on Philippine roads, and we are very excited to see more Filipino customers enjoy driving a smart, safe, stylish, and feature-packed SUV.”

Were you one of the 8,000 who pulled the trigger on a brand-new Territory? Tell us how the experience has been so far. As for those who want to read more about the crossover, you can read our full review here.

