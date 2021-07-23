Ranger, Territory push Ford PH to 9,855 units in sales for H1 2021

Ford Philippines is off to an impressive recovery from last year’s COVID-19 sales slump, and it has the Ranger and Territory to thank for its first-half success in 2021.

The American car manufacturer has revealed that it managed to sell a total of 9,855 units in H1 2021—an impressive 84% growth compared to the same period in 2020. Leading its local lineup in sales were the Ford Ranger and Territory, with 4,515 and 3,323 units sold, respectively.

Ford attributes a good part of its 2021 success to its decision to expand the local Ranger lineup. The brand launched the Ranger FX4 Max in March, followed not long after by an updated 4x4 Wildtrak in June.

To help sustain its sales in H2, the company is launching the Ranger Raptor X at the end of the month. This pickup comes with visual enhancements meant to build on the standard Raptor package and will hit dealerships on July 28. Oh, and this release will be limited to only 200 units locally, too.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Ford Philippines

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“The Ranger and Territory’s strong sales in the first half of the year is a testament to its sustained popularity in the market, and we thank our customers for their continued trust and preference towards our pickups and SUV,” Michael Breen, Ford Philippines managing director, said in a statement.

Continue reading below ↓

“As we aim to sustain our strong performance in the second half of the year, we remain committed to creating and bringing products and services attuned to the needs and lifestyles of our customers,” he added.

Think this brand will be able to keep this momentum going for the rest of 2021? Let us know in the comments.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.