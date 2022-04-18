Industry News

Diesel prices in PH to go up by P1.7/L, gasoline by P0.45/L this week

When will we see these prices normalize again?
by TopGear.com.ph | Just now
PHOTO: Leandre Grecia

After a couple of rollbacks, fuel prices are going back up again this week. And similar to recent hikes, diesel prices will be getting a significant bump.

Effective Tuesday, April 19, 2022, the prices of gasoline products in the Philippines will go up by P0.45 per liter. The prices of diesel products, meanwhile, will increase by P1.70 per liter. The latter effectively negates last week’s P0.35/L rollback.

CaltexCleanfuel, and Seaoil have released their announcements on the matter. Expect other players in the industry to do the same this week. Scroll on down below for more details.

PHOTO: Leandre Grecia

