PH fuel price update: Rollback of up to P2.5/L for gas, P1/L for diesel projected for next week

Up. Down. Up. Down. Up—and we’re down again. Frankly, we’re starting to get dizzy keeping track of all these fluctuations.

The Department of Energy’s (DOE) Oil Industry Management Bureau has reportedly announced new fuel price rollbacks set to take effect next week. Gasoline is expected to drop by P2 to P2.5 per liter, while diesel will reportedly go down by P1 per liter.

This news follows two straight weeks of sizable fuel price hikes. On August 30, the price of gasoline and diesel in the country shot up by P6.10/L and P1.40 per liter, respectively.

Following these changes, gasoline prices have gone up by a net P19.55/L since the start of the year, with prevailing retail pump prices ranging from P69.40 to P79.50 for 91-octane gasoline. Diesel, meanwhile, has had a net price increase of P37.80/L, with current pump prices ranging from P76.89 to P86.57. Finally, kerosene has seen a P33.20/L net increase since the beginning of 2022.

Continue reading below ↓

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Supreme Court: MMDA covered by TRO against no-contact apprehension

Confirmed: Nissan is launching the Livina in PH on September 6

So, place your bets: Up or down on the next round of fuel price updates? Let us know in the comments.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Philippine fuel prices, September 5 to September 12, 2022:

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.