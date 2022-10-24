Study: Honda Cars Philippines is the best employer in the country

Finding a job with proper pay is hard enough. Finding one with a good employer? Even tougher.

Thankfully, there are still companies out there that are willing to do right by their employees. And according to a recent study by Statista and the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) is at the top of that list.

More than 11,000 employees across 27 industries were surveyed anonymously and over 100,000 recommendations were evaluated to come up with this year’s Philippines Best Employers rankings. Workers also rated factors such as salary and work-life balance.

Among the fields accounted for are automotive (of course), agriculture, aerospace and defense, banking and financial services, equipment, and telecommunications services for further study.

Any company with more than 250 employees was considered eligible for this year’s rankings, and each company’s final score is based on employees’ recommendations—such as his or her willingness to recommend their employer. HCPI ranked number one with a total score of 9.37.

Other auto brands that make an appearance in this year’s ranking include Isuzu Automotive Dealership (27th), Hyundai (72nd), Toyota Motor Philippines (168th), Suzuki Philippines (243rd), and Ford Philippines (300th).

You can check out the full Philippines Best Employers 2023 rankings here.

So, do you agree with these findings? If you or anyone you know has experienced working for any of these brands, we’d like to know your opinions in the comments.

