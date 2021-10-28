Hyundai and BTS came up with a dance to promote carbon neutrality

Promoting electric cars and hybrids for the sake of the environment? Sure, we can do that. Breaking out into dance to help spread the green motoring revolution, though? We’ll spare you the horror.

Hey, not everyone is born with backs built to dance. But if you and your knees are up for it, Hyundai and BTS have teamed up to create a dance to boost awareness regarding carbon neutrality.

It’s called the #Move4Gen1 dance challenge and is part of the South Korean car manufacturer’s Expecting Generation One social media campaign. The brand says the choreography was made to be “easy-to-follow movements.” Watch the video below and judge for yourselves:

The plus sign in the dance represents carbon emissions that have already been generated, while the minus represents reducing them. And that’s pretty much all there is to it.

“Millenials and Gen Z will play a major role in establishing a carbon neutral society so that future generations can thrive,” Thomas Schemera, Hyundai global chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

“So, we’ve enlisted BTS and social media influencers to create synergy around this important cause.”

You know what, these dance moves look simple enough. Still, though, we’ll leave this to the more able-bodied gearheads out there. Think this dance challenge will catch on here in the Philippines?

