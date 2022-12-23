The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has won Japan Import Car of the Year

Hey, if it’s good enough for the Japanese, it’s good enough for us.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has just won the 2022 Japan Import Car of the Year award, getting us even more hyped up for the electric vehicle’s upcoming Philippine launch.

Hyundai’s futuristic new EV beat out competition like the BMW iX, Range Rover, and Renault Arcana—models that were all included in Japan Car of the Year’s (JCOTY) 10 best cars of 2022. This is also the first time that a South Korean car brand has taken home a win at the JCOTY awards.

“Ioniq 5 signals a bold new direction in electric mobility for customers in Japan and around the world. Already the winner of prestigious global awards, including World Car of the Year, to be recognized in Japan is a significant achievement, especially against such strong competition,” Hyundai Mobility Japan CEO Won Sang Cho said in a statement following the Ioniq 5’s win.

“Since it went on sale in Japan earlier this year, Ioniq 5 has received positive feedback from consumers who have praised the Ioniq 5's design, engineering, and excellent driving range. We will continue to strive to contribute to the future of mobility with sincerity and humility for the Japanese market,” the executive added.

And in case you missed it, the official Philippine prices of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 have already been revealed. Two variants will be available, with the base starting at a cool P3,068,000. You can read more about this here.

So, do you think this EV will impress locals as much as it has motorists in Japan?

