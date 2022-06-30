Study: Cars in US market hit 36-year low when it comes to reliability

The automotive supply chain crisis isn’t just hurting car manufacturers’ bottom lines—it’s making ownership a headache for their buyers as well.

J.D. Power has just released its 2022 initial vehicle quality study for the US market, and the findings aren’t very promising. To cut a long story short, this is the worst showing for automotive brands in the US in the study’s 36-year history.

To get these results, the firm surveyed 84,165 buyers of 2022 model-year offerings. It took into account questions regarding a car’s infotainment system displays, safety issues, and powertrain, among others.

According to the study, the main culprit for this year’s lackluster performance is the ongoing supply chain crisis. Both all-new and continuing models performed relatively poorly, though the former fared worse with 23 problems per 100 vehicles (PP100).

Surprisingly, premium brands (196 PP100) did worse than their mass-market counterparts (175 PP100). This, the study says, is because more expensive vehicles tend to be equipped with more error-prone tech features.

Infotainment systems continue to be a sore spot among buyers, with a score of 45 PP100—the worst category in the study. Also worth noting is that electric vehicles and hybrids (239 PP100) were reported to suffer from more issues than their internal combustion counterparts (175 PP100).

The most reliable brand in 2022? It’s Buick with just 139 PP100. The manufacturer is followed by Dodge (143 PP100) and Chevrolet (147 PP100), respectively. Genesis lands in fourth this year with 156 PP100, and Kia caps off the top five performers, also with 156 PP100. Check out the top 10 below:

J.D. Power Initial Vehicle Quality Study 2022

Buick - 139 PP100 Dodge - 143 PP100 Chevrolet - 147 PP100 Genesis - 156 PP100 Kia - 156 PP100 Lexus - 157 PP100 GMC - 162 PP100 Cadillac - 163 PP100 BMW. - 165 PP100 Ford - 167 PP100

In 2022, the Ford Ranger was ranked as the market’s most reliable midsize truck. As far as midsize SUVs are concerned, the Nissan Murano was ranked as a US buyer’s best bet. And for Large SUVs? The Chevrolet Tahoe came out on top.

You can check out a full ranking of the US market’s brands, as well as a list of top-ranking vehicle models, on the official J.D. Power website. So, what do you make of these findings? Do they surprise you at all?

