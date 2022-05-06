Report: Justin Bieber lands on Ferrari’s blacklist for modifying his unit

Remember Philipp Plein? If not, let us jog your memory. The dude is a German fashion designer who dressed up and flaunted his Ferrari in ways the brand deemed ‘distasteful.’ He ended up in a legal battle with the carmaker.

Why bring this up? Because another customer has reportedly drawn the ire of the boys over at Maranello. This time around, it’s someone with a much higher profile.

According to Italian news outlet il Giornale, Justin Bieber has landed on Ferrari’s blacklist for modifying his 458 and reselling the vehicle via auction.

NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

South Korea grants PH P2.96-B loan for Panay-Guimaras-Negros Island Bridges Project

Driving to Makati this Saturday, May 7th? Take note of these road closures

Among the changes he made to his supercar was a new paint job, which swapped the car’s original white color scheme into a popping electric blue one. This new coat was reportedly applied by West Coast Customs. The singer also changed his ride’s wheels, and even altered the look of his Ferrari’s Prancing Horse emblem. The vehicle was eventually auctioned off in 2017.

Continue reading below ↓

The report added that these modifications were deemed “unacceptable behavior for Ferrari,” and that Bieber is now barred from purchasing any of the company’s vehicles in the future. Ouch.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Frankly, it’s hard seeing a Ferrari in anything other than red—but we can see why some owners would want to make changes to further cater to their tastes. What do you think of the brand’s move here? Is it warranted?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.