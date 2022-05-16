This might be your best shot at getting up close and personal with the Lexus LFA

Have you ever seen a Lexus LFA in person? Considering only 500 of them were ever made, we reckon many of you guys will answer in the negative here. If you’ve ever wanted to catch one in the metal, Lexus Philippines is giving you guys a shot later this week.

From May 19 to 22, a Lexus LFA will be on display at the Karrera Showroom in Alabang for you to gawk at. And no, you can’t drive the thing. You also have to ask yourself, do you really want to test drive something that costs more than most condos?

Besides the LFA, the Karrera Showroom is a great place to drop by if you’re looking to kill a few hours in the presence of your fellow car guys. We’ve been to the place, and have to say it’s the perfect meetup joint thanks to its abundance of parking slots and spacious motoring-themed interior.

What’s more, Satchmi will be on hand on the said dates to play some vinyl records for visiting enthusiasts. Lexus Philippines will also be offering deals and test drives of the IS and RX, as well as a 20-point checkup and Bactaklenz treatment for owners who want to drop by.

Karrera Showroom is located at Bloc 10 in Filinvest Alabang, Muntinlupa. Again, the LFA will only be present at the place from May 19 to 22. That’s this coming Thursday to Sunday. See you there, we guess.

