Lexus PH is offering free two-year PMS packages on select models this month

Lexus Philippines is back at it again this month with more sweet deals on select models. If you’re looking to buy a new premium crossover or sedan, you might want to check these offers out.

This March, the entire Lexus RX range can be had through special financing deals with free two-year periodic maintenance services packages. This includes the RX450h priced at P5,398,000, the RX350 F Sport retailing for P5,158,000, and the RX350 with its P4,498,000 SRP.

In addition to these, Lexus is also handing out its free two-year PMS package with every purchase of the IS300h (P2,978,000), the IS300h Premier (P3,328,000), and the IS F Sport (P3,808,000). The UX 200 F Sport (P3,378,000) and the UX200 (P2,658,000) can also be had with the same perks.

If you want to learn more about the promo, you can reach out to Lexus personnel via the Lexus Remote page.

