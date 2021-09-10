Lexus PH is offering convenient financing schemes for the RX this month

Lexus Manila has been subtly pushing premium car buyers towards the NX these past couple of months with zero-interest deals and other enticing offers. If you’re someone who found the crossover a tad bit too small for your tastes, though, the RX might be more suited to your needs.

The luxury car brand is now offering the RX with a financing scheme of up to 36 months at 0% interest. If you’re intrigued, you have a few variants you can choose from.

The RX 350 starts at P4,438,000 and gets a 3.5-liter V6 capable of 296hp and 370Nm paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Arguably the most sensible one of the bunch, though, is the RX 350L, on account of its seven-seat layout. This one costs P4,918,000.

See Also

If you’re in the market for something a little more enjoyable, then the RX 350F Sport might be right up your alley. This variant has a more energetic vibe to it but maintains its luxurious demeanor with dimpled leather seats, aluminum pedals, and other premium qualities. Price? P4,998,000.

Continue reading below ↓

Last but not least is the RX 450h. At P5,238,000, this one is the greenest offering of the bunch thanks to a hybrid powertrain made up of a 3.5-liter direct-injection V6 gasoline mill and electric motors, adding up to a total system output of 308hp. It’s also the quietest of the three variants as well.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

These offers will be available only until the end of September 2021. Planning to check any of these vehicles out before then?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.