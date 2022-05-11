Lexus PH continues streak of promo offers with summer deals for the RX and IS

Considering moving up to something snazzier on the automotive totem pole? Lexus Philippines has a few deals you might be willing to consider.

The Japanese carmaker is continuing its streak of local promo offers with new summer deals on the RX and the IS. The former will be available with 0% interest for up to 18 months, and to sweeten the pot further, the company is throwing in two free years of periodic maintenance with the luxury SUV.

Meanwhile, the IS sports sedan is currently available with two free years of periodic maintenance.

NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

PH car sales: CAMPI records 74,754 vehicles sold in Q1 2022

DPWH says more than 34% of all trucks weighed in 2021 were cases of overloading

If you’re interested in checking out the RX, Lexus IS offering two variants locally. There’s the RX350, which carries a P4,498,000 price tag and packs a 3.5-liter V6 paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. And then you have the RX350 F Sport for P5,158,000 that features a handful of sporty driving enhancements over the regular version.

Continue reading below ↓

As for the IS, you have a pair of hybrids in the IS300h and IS300h Premier. And just like the RX, the IS comes in a sportier F Sport trim as well.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

These deals aren’t game-changers, but they do add a little extra security and convenience with the Lexus ownership experience. Planning to drop by a dealership any time soon?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.