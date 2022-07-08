McLaren is opening a PH service center next year with a permanent showroom to follow

You may have already heard rumors, but now it’s officially official. Yes, McLaren is bringing its operations to local shores. The news was recently shared by distributor DBPhils Motorsports during a gathering with Philippine media, and we’re excited.

McLaren will initially only launch a service center in Pasong Tamo. Gray market units are welcome provided they pay an enrollment fee. So far, DBPhils Motorsports has sold 10 McLarens on local soil.

The upcoming service center may also serve as a temporary showroom for the manufacturer. DBPhils Motorsports, though, says a permanent state-of-the-art showroom will rise in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) within the next three to four years.

There has been no indication yet as to what McLaren’s initial Philippine lineup will be made up of, but DBPhils Motorsports president Marc Tagle did arrive to the occasion in a 620R. Could this be a sign of what we can expect?

Three to four years, then? Okay, there’s still time to get your finances in order. What were those lotto odds again?

