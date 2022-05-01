McLaren’s new boss is Ferrari’s ex-chief technology officer

Big news in the serious, businessy world of running supercar companies—McLaren has appointed Michael Leiters as its new chief executive officer, with the German set to start his new role in July this year.

Why are we telling you this? Well, Leiters was previously chief technology officer at Ferrari, and before that, he held a number of senior positions at Porsche—including SUV line director. Read into that what you will for McLaren...

Leiters was also a strong backer of the naturally aspirated V12 at Ferrari, and at the unveiling of the 812 GTS back in 2019, he told Top Gear that he would fight for the iconic engine.

“I could not be more excited to be joining McLaren Automotive as CEO at this important moment in its journey,” said Leiters.

“McLaren is already recognized as one of the world’s most admired luxury supercar companies. I look forward to growing that reputation for our loyal customers, employees, fans, and partners as we write the next chapter in McLaren’s illustrious history.”

