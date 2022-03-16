Mitsubishi is now testing its tiny EV for commercial use in Indonesia

How does an electric kei car built for commercial use sound like to you? Considering the high fuel prices these days, it doesn’t sound like such a bad idea, does it?

Well, there’s a chance more businesses could start using these small EVs for their operations in the future, especially in our region. You see, after starting testing of its Minicab MiEV in Thailand last year, Mitsubishi is now conducting a pilot study of the same EV for commercial use in Indonesia.

The Japanese carmaker has just confirmed that PT Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Sales Indonesia (MMKSI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with four companies in Indonesia to test the potential of the Minicab MiEV for commercial use in the country.

Under the MOU, PT Pos Indonesia, PT Haleyora Power, and DHL Supply Chain Indonesia will be using the EV for six months in their logistics operations in the Jabodetabek area. Gojek will reportedly be using the vehicles for a longer period.

Continue reading below ↓

The Minicab MiEV is the same vehicle that Mitsubishi started testing in Thailand last year. This is also the car that Indonesia President Joko Widodo tried out at the 2021 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show. Look:

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The data gathered from this pilot study will help Mitsubishi understand and explore commercial EV applications by verifying actual usage data such as mileage, charge history, and routes.

Continue reading below ↓

“We highly appreciate our leading company partners, PT Pos Indonesia, PT Haleyora Power, Gojek, and DHL Supply Chain Indonesia, as well as the Government of Indonesia who enthusiastically supported this joint study,” said PT MMKSI president director Naoya Nakamura. “Through this study, we hope to explore broader use of Mitsubishi Motors’ electric commercial vehicles in Indonesia.”

If this kei car ever makes its way onto our market, do you think it could work as a small commercial vehicle here, too?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.