Here’s where you can check out Mitsubishi PH’s latest cars this weekend

Local car brands have gone to great lengths to cater to customers during COVID times. Virtual showrooms are just one of the many ways they’ve adjusted during the pandemic. Still, we think we can all agree that nothing beats checking out a car in the metal.

The thing is, car shopping can sometimes be a chore, especially with the way traffic is these days. If you have a couple of Mitsubishi offerings on your shortlist and live down south, however, all you need to do is drop by the Glorietta Activity Center—where the brand is currently holding its Life Kyaraban roadshow.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi Motors Philippines

Here, you can get up close and personal with the new Mitsubishi Xpander, the Mirage G4, Montero Sport midsize SUV, and Strada pickup. Hell, if you’re in need of a workhorse, the L300 is present here as well. And if you’re an owner simply looking to set your Mitsu up, Overland Kings, Concept One Wheels, and Black Rhino Wheels are all present to show off their latest aftermarket products, too.

Besides the car displays, Mitsubishi Motors Philippines (MMPC) will also be giving away freebies (like a neat limited-edition Kool Cloud water bottle) and up to P5,000 worth of discounts to visitors.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi Motors Philippines

Mall goers who take part in the brand’s activities can also win a Caltex SavePlus Card, 40% off Combi coupons, and Realme 8i smartphones. And for those of you who are simply looking to chill out in the vicinity, Morissette Amon will be performing at the event at 3:30pm on Saturday.

MMPC’s Life Kyaraban roadshow will only be in Makati City until June 19. Will we see you guys there?

More photos of the 2022 Mitsubishi Life Kyaraban roadshow

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi Motors Philippines

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi Motors Philippines

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi Motors Philippines

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi Motors Philippines

