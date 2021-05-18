Toyota is the most searched car brand in PH and APAC

Toyota isn’t just the most searched car brand in the Philippines—it’s also the most Googled car brand in Asia-Pacific (APAC).

According to research done by e-commerce company Picodi.com, the Japanese carmaker comes out as the most popular brand in nine out of 25 countries surveyed across APAC. The nine countries are: Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand, Brunei, Laos, Papua New Guinea, and, of course, the Philippines.

Coming in at second is BMW, which was the most searched in eight countries including India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, and Pakistan. Meanwhile, Lamborghini and Tesla both ended up third. The Italian supercar manufacturer was most popular in Bhutan, Cambodia, and Nepal, while the American EV giant was big in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Lastly, Honda topped the search hits in Vietnam and Bangladesh.

The research was done through a comparison of search queries of 64 car brands from 2017 to 2021, and the historical data was obtained through Google Keyword Planner. There was no data available for North Korea, however.

Continue reading below ↓

For a more detailed breakdown of the statistics in the region, you can check out the infographic below:

PHOTO BY Picodi.com

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

What do you think of these stats, readers? What car brands did you search for often? Tell us in the comments.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.