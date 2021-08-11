You can now view vehicles, buy parts, book appointments through the myTOYOTA app

Toyota customers are in for a treat, as Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has just launched its new and upgraded myTOYOTA mobile app.

The app is now available for download for both Android and iOS users. It is a one-stop shop for basically everything that a customer needs, from car-buying information and services to after-sales and maintenance-related needs.

“Now more than ever, the need for accessible products and services is more crucial to better serve our customers’ needs,” says TMP first vice president Sherwin Chualim. “Part of our commitment to providing ever-better products and services is continuously improving the customer experience—from inquiring about your dream Toyota, acquiring and taking care of your vehicle, and moving on to your next Toyota—through any of our 71 Toyota dealerships nationwide or through our amplified digital touchpoints. With the new myTOYOTA app, life with Toyota is made easy, worry-free, and happier in a tap.”

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Philippines

The myTOYOTA app’s new functions include a Showroom feature, wherein it displays all currently available Toyota vehicles complete with the specifications. It also allows 360-degree virtual viewing of any selected vehicle, as well as the configuration of different variants, colors, and accessories.

In addition, the app also enables customers to inquire and chat with dealers for car purchases or to view available service packages and promos. As for existing Toyota owners, they can order parts and accessories or schedule service appointments and insurance renewals through the app.

To learn more about what the myTOYOTA app has on offer, you can watch the brief clip below:

How do you think will this affect your customer experience, readers? Let us know in the comments.

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Philippines

