Toyota PH now lets you pay for insurance and maintenance with new mobile wallet app

Think virtual showrooms and online concierges are the big leap in digitization the local auto industry has been waiting for? That’s cute. Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is taking its tech one step further by allowing customers to pay for its services via a mobile wallet app.

TMP customers can now download the myToyota Wallet application for iOS and Android. Basically, it allows you to settle everything from insurance payments to maintenance costs through the convenience and safety of your smartphone.

The service carries a handful of credit and debit card options and currently has a P100,000 transaction limit per month. Users can even make payments just by scanning QR codes at local Toyota dealerships.

The app was first introduced in Japan back in 2019, followed by Thailand just last year. Besides settling insurance and maintenance costs, users can also use the app to buy car accessories and parts, too. TMP also says that the company also has plans to expand its use outside the realm of cars.

Frankly, the myToyota Wallet app’s arrival couldn’t come at a better time—just as dealerships are trying to limit physical transactions because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Do you think other car brands have the capacity to implement a service like this as well?

