Nissan PH’s cash discounts, low monthly payment deals extended until May 31

Nissan Philippines is extending its ‘Big Buys, Big Savings’ promo yet again. Yes, folks, if you missed out on these deals the past few months, then you still have a chance at availing them until May 31, 2021.

In case you missed it, the promo includes massive cash discounts on several Nissan vehicles. Potential buyers can get up to P85,000 off on the Terra, P90,000 off on the Almera, P100,000 off on the Sylphy, and P104,000 off on the Urvan, among others.

In addition to all these, there are also low monthly amortization payment plans available across the lineup. The X-Trail, for example, can be had for as low as P14,972. The Almera and the Sylphy, meanwhile, can be had for as low as P5,605 and P7,567 monthly, respectively. These financing plans are only available through 50% down payment and 60-month terms.

There are more offers available on other Nissan vehicles, and there are also free accessories thrown in for purchases of select models and variants. To read the full details of the extended promo, you can head on over to the official website.

Continue reading below ↓

So, did any of these deals catch your attention? Remember that at least for now, these are only available until the end of the month.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.