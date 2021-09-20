Nissan PH is currently offering the 2021 Navara for as low as P21,888 per month

Are you finally considering upgrading to a brand-new workhorse? If the Nissan Navara is on your shortlist, then you’re in luck.

For the month of September, Nissan Philippines is offering its refreshed truck for as low as P21,888 per month with a down payment of P98,000. As far as pickups are concerned, this right here is one of the newest in the market and comes equipped with a 2.5-liter turbodiesel capable of either 161hp and 403Nm, or 187hp and 450Nm.

Not looking for a truck? Then you might be interested in checking out the Nissan Almera, Terra, Urvan, X-Trail, or Sylphy. These models are being offered with cash savings of up to P230,000, with an additional P20,000 in savings if you transact via Nissan Finance.

And finally, Nissan has some offers for those of you looking for something a little sportier. Can’t wait for the all-new Z car to arrive? Then you might be willing to bite on the current-gen 370z. It’s available with either a 30% or 50% downpayment, with 0% interest for up to 36 months.

By the looks of it, Nissan Philippines is making buying one of its cars extra convenient no matter what type of driving experience or utility you’re after. Think you’ll be checking out any of these rides soon?

