Nissan PH extends promo offers for the Almera, Navara, and Terra

Few things are more of a downer for potential car buyers than harrowingly missing out on a sweet deal at the dealership. We have some good news for those of you who weren’t able to pull the trigger in time on Nissan’s promo last month, though.

The Japanese carmaker has announced that it is extending its promo offers for the all-new Nissan Almera, the Navara pickup, and Terra midsize SUV.

2022 Nissan promo offers

Nissan Almera VE Turbo CVT - Up to P80,000 off, all-in P38,000 downpayment or P18,888 monthly (with 25% downpayment) Nissan Navara 2.5 VE Calibre 4x2 AT - Up to P95,000 off, all-in P98,000 downpayment Nissan Navara 2.5 VE Calibre 4x2 MT - P21,888 monthly (with 30% downpayment) Nissan Terra VE 4x2 AT - Up to P50,000 off, all-in P148,000 downpayment Nissan genuine accessory package - As low as P73,000, all-in P105,000 downpayment with select Almera and Navara variants

Nissan Philippines hasn’t mentioned exactly when this promo will end, so for now assume you have until the end of May to bite on this. And who knows? Another extension might be in the cards next month, too.

