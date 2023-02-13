PH car sales: 2023 off to strong start with 29,499 units sold in January

The local auto industry doesn’t appear to show any signs of slowing down after having recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022.

According to data provided by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA), car sales are in a good place. Local brands were able to move a total of 29,499 units in January—an impressive 42.1% improvement compared to the same period in 2022.

Not surprisingly, Toyota was the top-selling car brand in the country to kick off the new year. The company was able to sell 13,428 units last month, which is good for 45.52% of the local market share.

Mitsubishi finds itself in second with 5,030 units sold, while Ford managed to land in third with 2,107 units sold. Check out the 10 best-selling brands in the Philippines so far:

January 2023 PH car sales

Toyota - 13,428 Mitsubishi - 5,030 Ford - 2,107 Nissan - 1,878 Honda - 1,639 Suzuki - 1,476 Isuzu - 1,275 Hyundai - 642 Geely - 600 Kia - 426

“The auto industry is optimistic of its continued expansion from the demand-side standpoint driven by the growing domestic consumer market. On the other hand, the supply-side challenges are also an important factor that the industry is mindful of as this may hamper the industry growth,” CAMPI president Rommel Gutierrez said in a statement.

Do you think the local auto industry will be able to sustain this sales performance for the rest of 2023? Let us know in the comments section.

