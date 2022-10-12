PH car sales: 35,282 vehicles were sold in the country in September 2022

This year continues to be a promising one in terms of the local auto industry’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the latest Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) data, a total of 35,282 units were sold in the local market in September 2022.

That figure is an impressive 64.2% growth compared to the same period in 2021. Year-to-date, CAMPI and TMA members have moved a total of 248,154 units—a 29.5% growth compared to the same period the previous year.

CAMPI president Rommel Gutierrez says the industry’s recovery continues to be driven by growing demand.

“The automotive industry continues its growth momentum, recording a double-digit growth of 64.2% in September driven by the increased demand for new motor vehicles,” he said.

“The automotive industry foresees continued growth in the latter part of the year, benefitting from the improving economy based on the recent growth forecast of 6.5% this year—attributed to strong domestic demand and continued easing of pandemic restrictions,” he added.

You can check out the top 10 car brands in the country for September 2022 below:

September 2022 PH car sales

Toyota - 16,138 Mitsubishi - 4,932 Ford - 2,896 Foton - 2,429 Suzuki - 1,637 Nissan - 1,582 Isuzu - 1,439 Geely - 1,112 Honda - 1,051 Kia - 459

