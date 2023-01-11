PH car sales: These are the 10 best-selling car brands of 2022

In case you missed it, the year-end sales tally from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines (CAMPI) is in. Things are looking good for the local auto industry, with member brands having sold a total of 352,596 units last year.

That total is good for 31.3% growth compared to 2021—a figure that, according to CAMPI president Rommel Gutierrez, is a sign of “ a better year ahead for the auto industry.”

Not surprisingly, Toyota is the best-selling local car brand of 2022. The Japanese carmaker sold a whopping 174,106 units last year, which is good for 49.38% of the local automotive industry’s market share.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Before you bring your car to a ‘talyer’ for repairs, make sure the shop has parking

Honda’s electrified Super Cub, Dax, and Zoomer are the e-bikes we need in PH

Coming in at a distant second is Mitsubishi with 53,211 units sold in 2022, followed by Ford with 24,710 units sold. Nissan and Suzuki come in at fourth and fifth, respectively, with 21,222 and 19,942 units sold each.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

You can check out a quick list of the industry’s top 10 car brands of 2022 below. And below that, you’ll find a breakdown of every CAMPI brand’s performance last year.

So, are you surprised with these results? Let us know what car brand you went with in 2022 and why in the comments section.

Brand Official distributor 2022 sales Toyota Toyota Motor Philippines 174,106 Mitsubishi Mitsubishi Motors Philippines 53,211 Ford Ford Motor Company Philippines 24,710 Nissan Nissan Philippines 21,222 Suzuki Suzuki Philippines 19,942 Isuzu Isuzu Philippines Corporation 17,639 Honda Honda Cars Philippines 13,923 Kia KP Motors Corporation 5,012 Geely Sojitz G Auto Philippines 3,942 Foton Foton Motor Philippines 3,471 Chery United Asia Automotive Group 3,142 Hino Hino Motors Philippines 2,771 Hyundai Hyundai Motor Philippines 2,350 Mazda Bermaz Auto Philippines 1,591 Fuso Sojitz Fuso Philippines 1,231 BMW SMC Asia Car Distributors 1,160 Mercedes-Benz Auto Nation Group 753 Peugeot Eurobrands Distributors Inc. 620 Volkswagen Automobile Central Enterprise 604 Jaguar Land Rover Coventry Motors Corporation 305 Kaicene Berjaya Auto Asia 183 SsangYong SsangYong Berjaya Motor Philippines 77 Tata Pilipinas TAJ Auto Group 75 MAN MAN Automotive Concessionaires Corporation 22 Volkswagen Trucks and Buses MAN Automotive Concessionaires Corporation 21 IVECO Bus and Truck Columbian Motors Corp. 13 Others Others 500 Total 352,596

See Also