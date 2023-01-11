PH car sales: These are the 10 best-selling car brands of 2022

In case you missed it, the year-end sales tally from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines (CAMPI) is in. Things are looking good for the local auto industry, with member brands having sold a total of 352,596 units last year.
That total is good for 31.3% growth compared to 2021—a figure that, according to CAMPI president Rommel Gutierrez, is a sign of “ a better year ahead for the auto industry.”
Not surprisingly, Toyota is the best-selling local car brand of 2022. The Japanese carmaker sold a whopping 174,106 units last year, which is good for 49.38% of the local automotive industry’s market share.
Coming in at a distant second is Mitsubishi with 53,211 units sold in 2022, followed by Ford with 24,710 units sold. Nissan and Suzuki come in at fourth and fifth, respectively, with 21,222 and 19,942 units sold each.
You can check out a quick list of the industry’s top 10 car brands of 2022 below. And below that, you’ll find a breakdown of every CAMPI brand’s performance last year.
So, are you surprised with these results? Let us know what car brand you went with in 2022 and why in the comments section.
|
Brand
|
Official distributor
|
2022 sales
|Toyota
|Toyota Motor Philippines
|174,106
|Mitsubishi
|Mitsubishi Motors Philippines
|53,211
|Ford
|Ford Motor Company Philippines
|24,710
|Nissan
|Nissan Philippines
|21,222
|Suzuki
|Suzuki Philippines
|19,942
|Isuzu
|Isuzu Philippines Corporation
|17,639
|Honda
|Honda Cars Philippines
|13,923
|Kia
|KP Motors Corporation
|5,012
|Geely
|Sojitz G Auto Philippines
|3,942
|Foton
|Foton Motor Philippines
|3,471
|Chery
|United Asia Automotive Group
|3,142
|Hino
|Hino Motors Philippines
|2,771
|Hyundai
|Hyundai Motor Philippines
|2,350
|Mazda
|Bermaz Auto Philippines
|1,591
|Fuso
|Sojitz Fuso Philippines
|1,231
|BMW
|SMC Asia Car Distributors
|1,160
|Mercedes-Benz
|Auto Nation Group
|753
|Peugeot
|Eurobrands Distributors Inc.
|620
|Volkswagen
|Automobile Central Enterprise
|604
|Jaguar Land Rover
|Coventry Motors Corporation
|305
|Kaicene
|Berjaya Auto Asia
|183
|SsangYong
|SsangYong Berjaya Motor Philippines
|77
|Tata
|Pilipinas TAJ Auto Group
|75
|MAN
|MAN Automotive Concessionaires Corporation
|22
|Volkswagen Trucks and Buses
|MAN Automotive Concessionaires Corporation
|21
|IVECO Bus and Truck
|Columbian Motors Corp.
|13
|Others
|Others
|500
|
Total
|
352,596