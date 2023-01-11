Industry News

PH car sales: These are the 10 best-selling car brands of 2022

by Drei Laurel | Just now
The 2022 Toyota Raize 1.0 Turbo CVT with the 1.2 G non-turbo variant
PHOTO: Niky Tamayo
Toyota
Mitsubishi
Ford

In case you missed it, the year-end sales tally from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines (CAMPI) is in. Things are looking good for the local auto industry, with member brands having sold a total of 352,596 units last year.

That total is good for 31.3% growth compared to 2021—a figure that, according to CAMPI president Rommel Gutierrez, is a sign of “ a better year ahead for the auto industry.”

Not surprisingly, Toyota is the best-selling local car brand of 2022. The Japanese carmaker sold a whopping 174,106 units last year, which is good for 49.38% of the local automotive industry’s market share.

Coming in at a distant second is Mitsubishi with 53,211 units sold in 2022, followed by Ford with 24,710 units sold. Nissan and Suzuki come in at fourth and fifth, respectively, with 21,222 and 19,942 units sold each.

You can check out a quick list of the industry’s top 10 car brands of 2022 below. And below that, you’ll find a breakdown of every CAMPI brand’s performance last year.

So, are you surprised with these results? Let us know what car brand you went with in 2022 and why in the comments section.

Brand

Official distributor

2022 sales
Toyota Toyota Motor Philippines 174,106
Mitsubishi Mitsubishi Motors Philippines 53,211
Ford Ford Motor Company Philippines 24,710
Nissan Nissan Philippines 21,222
Suzuki Suzuki Philippines 19,942
Isuzu Isuzu Philippines Corporation 17,639
Honda Honda Cars Philippines 13,923
Kia KP Motors Corporation 5,012
Geely Sojitz G Auto Philippines 3,942
Foton Foton Motor Philippines 3,471
Chery United Asia Automotive Group 3,142
Hino Hino Motors Philippines 2,771
Hyundai Hyundai Motor Philippines 2,350
Mazda Bermaz Auto Philippines 1,591
Fuso Sojitz Fuso Philippines 1,231
BMW SMC Asia Car Distributors 1,160
Mercedes-Benz Auto Nation Group 753
Peugeot Eurobrands Distributors Inc. 620
Volkswagen Automobile Central Enterprise 604
Jaguar Land Rover Coventry Motors Corporation 305
Kaicene Berjaya Auto Asia 183
SsangYong SsangYong Berjaya Motor Philippines 77
Tata Pilipinas TAJ Auto Group 75
MAN MAN Automotive Concessionaires Corporation 22
Volkswagen Trucks and Buses MAN Automotive Concessionaires Corporation 21
IVECO Bus and Truck Columbian Motors Corp. 13
Others Others 500

Total

352,596

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

