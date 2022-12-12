PH car sales: Toyota’s 2022 sales have already surpassed pre-pandemic levels

It’s almost 2023, which means it’s been well over two years since the start of the pandemic. If you’ll recall (because who wouldn’t?), COVID-19 decimated the local auto industry. With lockdowns in place and unprecedented levels of economic uncertainty, car sales came to a standstill.

Now, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) says that its sales have not only recovered but have actually surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

While addressing the media during the brand’s annual thanksgiving gathering, TMP chairman Alfred Ty bared that the brand’s 2022 sales up to November are already higher than pre-pandemic levels by 8%. Ty added that, as a whole, the local auto industry is steadily recovering, too.

“After a rocky start as a result of the Omicron virus spread in January, we have seen a resurgence in the automotive market. New vehicle sales have come back strongly especially due to the re-opening of the economy and return of pent-up demand in March,” Ty said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

2023 Honda Click 125 launched in PH with P80,900 SRP

PH fuel price update: Diesel rolls back by P3.40/L, gas by P1.70/L this week

“In fact, Toyota sales as of November are already 8% higher than pre-COVID while the automotive market is now 87% of pre-COVID levels and catching up more quickly. I believe that the recovery could have been much further along if not for supply disruptions,” the executive added.

In a separate speech, TMP president Atsuhiro Okamoto also shared that the company intends to build on this success with the introduction of even more offerings.

“New models are coming to help us achieve this [sales milestones] and I am very excited to introduce them to you all soon,” he said. “But for now, I cannot reveal anything yet so let’s focus on our celebration and be all optimistic for the coming year.”

So, what models would you like TMP to launch in the local market in 2023? Our guess is the all-new Toyota Innova and Vios will be among them. Think this will be the case?

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos