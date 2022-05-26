You can catch the Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron SUV, and e-tron GT at Power Plant this weekend

One of the biggest keys to electric vehicle (EV) adoption in the Philippines? It’s to get the general public interested. PGA Cars has the right idea, as it will be showcasing Europe’s most exciting electric offerings to mall-goers in Makati City this weekend.

From May 27 to 29, you can catch the Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron SUV, and e-tron GT at the FutureNow exhibition inside the Power Plant Mall in Rockwell. All three cars are arguably at the top of the totem pole when it comes to the most desirable EVs.

On paper, the Porsche Taycan is easily on of the most intriguing machines in the German car brand’s current lineup. Underneath that futuristic exterior is an electric motor with 402hp that propels this electric sports car from 0-100kph in just 5.4 seconds. Top speed is set at 230kph.

Then there’s the pair of Audis. The e-tron SUV’s pair of electric motors will put out 408hp and 664Nm of torque, and can launch the vehicle from 0-100kph in 5.7 seconds. The e-tron GT coupe, meanwhile, can churn out 530hp and 630Nm and reach 100kph from a standstill in just 4.1 seconds.

EVs might still be a rare sight on local roads, but don’t be too surprised if you start to see more of them coming out. Remember, the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA) passed into law recently, and PGA Cars is already in talks with various stakeholders to establish charging infrastructure to complement residential power solutions.

If you aren’t able to drop by the display this weekend, don’t worry. The FutureNow display will be back inside Power Plant Mall the following week from June 3 to 5. Planning to visit?

