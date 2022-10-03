You can catch Russ Swift’s world-class driving skills in Pampanga this weekend

There’s good driving, and then there’s Russ Swift making the impossible look like a cakewalk behind the wheel.

If you’ve never had the pleasure of seeing world-famous stunt driver and Guinness World Record holder Russ Swift in action live, now’s your chance. Swift is returning to the Philippines this weekend to showcase his driving prowess in Pampanga.

Swift will be showing off at Gatwick Gateway in Clark from October 7 to 9, 2022. This is also an opportunity for potential car buyers to check out what Subaru’s latest offerings are capable of, as Swift will be pushing the likes of the Forester, all-new WRX, and all-new BRZ to their limits.

J-turns, donuts, and dance routines are just some of what visitors can expect when they drop by this weekend. The three-day Russ Swift show will be accompanied by Motor Image Pilipinas’ Subaru Advanced Technology Drive test drive event. Through this, customers can try out the Japanese carmaker’s latest offerings and safety tech in a controlled environment.

Gatwick Gateway is located near Medical City Clark and the Hot Air Balloon Fest event site. If you’re dropping by, Swift’s shows are at 1pm, 3pm and 5pm from Friday to Sunday. Entrance is free of charge, too.

