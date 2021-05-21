Report: Carlos Ghosn ordered to pay €5 million after Amsterdam court sides with carmakers

Well, that didn’t go exactly according to plan now, did it?

According to a report by Nikkei Asia, former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn has been ordered to pay back €5 million (around P293 million) in salary after the district court in Amsterdam sided with his former employers in a case the embattled executive filed in the first place.

Ghosn’s party accused Nissan and Mitsubishi of violating labor Dutch labor laws, demanding €15 million in compensation “for missed wages and severance payments.”

Instead, the court sided with the two Japanese carmakers after it found Ghosn “wrongfully determined his own salary and sign-on bonus.” What’s more, the board member whose signature was on Ghosn’s employment contract did not have the power to sign it.

Based on its findings, the court determined the former CEO did not have a valid employment agreement with the Nissan-Mitsubishi joint venture.

“We are pleased that the court has dismissed Carlos Ghosn’s unfounded claims against NMBV [Nissan-Mitsubishi BV] and ordered Mr. Ghosn to repay the significant sums he appropriated unlawfully,” Nissan said in a statement following the decision.

Ghosn’s spokesperson, meanwhile, has expressed the former executive’s intent to appeal the verdict.

Yikes. Man, this saga has come a long way since Ghosn was dismissed by the Nissan-Mitsubishi-Renault Alliance in 2019. From supposedly sneaking out of Japan inside a musical instrument case to owing two of the world’s most powerful carmakers hundreds of billions of pesos in salary. Think he has a shot at reversing that decision?

