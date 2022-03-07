Seaoil is giving partner TNVS drivers up to P5/liter off on fuel every Monday in March

Seaoil’s latest promo should make rising fuel prices easier to swallow. Well, at least if you’re a transport network vehicle service (TNVS) driver or delivery partner.

Every Monday this March, Seaoil is giving TNVS drivers and delivery partners from select companies big discounts on fuel: P5/liter off on Extreme 97 and Extreme 95, and P4/liter off on Extreme U.

Seaoil partner TNVS and delivery rider discounts

Keep in mind that not everyone can avail of this offer. Only drivers from companies who have partnered with the fuel provider are eligible. Covered by this promo are drivers from Grab, Joyride, Lalamove, LEX, 2Go Integrated, Angkas, FedEx, MetroMart, and Transportify. You can check out a full list of partner TNVS and delivery companies, as well as a full list of participation Seaoil stations, here.

Seaoil will accept cash, credit card, debit card, GCash, and PayMaya as valid forms of payment. All partner TNVS drivers or delivery riders need to do is present a valid ID from the partner company.

Again, this promo is only for March 2022. Seaoil says, though, that it may be extended with prior notice. Spread the word.

