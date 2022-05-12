Report: Subaru is working on Japan’s first built-from-scratch EV factory

The Solterra, Subaru’s first-ever electric vehicle (EV), is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Japanese carmaker’s electrification plans.

According to a report by Nikkei Asia, Subaru’s upcoming EV factory in Japan will be the first in the country to be built entirely from scratch. The brand is pouring 100 billion Japanese yen (more than P40 billion) into the facility.

The new EV manufacturing plant will reportedly target to produce “several tens of thousands of cars a year” initially, and it will be situated near the company’s main factory in Ota City (which will also supposedly be revamped to cater to the growing EV market).

While the Solterra is so far the only solid proof of Subaru’s electrification initiative, the company did field two EV concepts at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon as well. The first is a more energetic version of the Solterra under the company’s STI performance wing, and the other is an electric race car called the E-RA (Electric Record Attempt). The latter of the pair is aiming to lap the Nurburgring in just six minutes and 40 seconds.

Subaru’s new EV plant is reportedly targeting to begin operations later in the decade. What else are you hoping to see from the manufacturer in terms of EV development?

