Subaru PH rolls out low monthly plans, low DP deals, and cash discounts for October

It seems discounts on aftersales products and services aren’t the only things Motor Image Pilipinas (MIP) has in store for Subaru customers this month. The company has now announced that discounts, low down payment, and low monthly payment plans on select models are available.

Up to P210,000 in discounts are available on the new XV 2.0i-S EyeSight CVT. The crossover can also be had with a low P89,000 DP or with a low monthly amortization of P18,880.

The Forester 2.0i-L EyeSight can be yours with a P178,000 down payment or for P19,250 per month. Outright cash discounts of up to P210,000 are also available, and MIP can also throw in a free GT Lite bodykit and/or complimentary service vouchers equivalent to approximately two years’ worth of preventive maintenance services. The Forester 2.0i-S EyeSight, meanwhile, is being offered at up to P110,000 off, or for P23,050 per month.

Up to P100,000 and P50,000 in discounts on the Evoltis and the Outback, respectively, are also available. The former can also be had through a zero-interest payment plan with a 40% DP on a 12-month term or for as low as P40,440 per month.

Lastly, MIP is also giving an additional P20,000 on top of these existing deals for frontliners and essential workers that fall under the government’s existing classifications. They only need to present an IATF or company ID or a PRC license when purchasing a brand-new Subie to avail of the discount.

