Subaru PH celebrates the holidays with special deals on the XV, Forester, and Evoltis

Christmas has come early for those of you looking to buy a new Japanese-built crossover or SUV. Motor Image Pilipinas, Subaru’s official local distributor, is now offering special deals on the XV, the Forester, and the Evoltis for the entire month of December.

If you’re interested in any of these models, you can get low monthly payments, downpayments, and even huge cash discounts depending on the type of vehicle and variant you choose. Look:

Subaru XV 2.0 i-S EyeSight CVT

As low as P20,710 per month P269,000 downpayment Up to a P210,000 cash discount

Subaru Forester 2.0 i-L EyeSight CVT

As low as P21,036 per month P275,000 downpayment Up to P210,000 cash discount Combination of P130,000 outright cash savings, with GT Lite Kit and P40,000 worth of service vouchers

Subaru Forester 2.0 i-S EyeSight CVT

As low as P23,050 per month P110,000 cash discount

Subaru Forester 2.0 i-S EyeSight GT Edition CVT

P30,000 cash discount

Subaru Evoltis 2.4 Touring EyeSight CVT

Zero percent interest for 12 months at 40% downpayment Up to P100,000 cash discount

Man, those cash discounts really make it tempting to enter 2022 a little less liquid. Again, these deals will only be available for the month of December. Do any of these offers appeal to you? Let us know in the comments.

