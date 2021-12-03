Subaru PH celebrates the holidays with special deals on the XV, Forester, and Evoltis

Christmas has come early for those of you looking to buy a new Japanese-built crossover or SUV. Motor Image Pilipinas, Subaru’s official local distributor, is now offering special deals on the XV, the Forester, and the Evoltis for the entire month of December.
If you’re interested in any of these models, you can get low monthly payments, downpayments, and even huge cash discounts depending on the type of vehicle and variant you choose. Look:
Subaru XV 2.0 i-S EyeSight CVT
- As low as P20,710 per month
- P269,000 downpayment
- Up to a P210,000 cash discount
Subaru Forester 2.0 i-L EyeSight CVT
- As low as P21,036 per month
- P275,000 downpayment
- Up to P210,000 cash discount
- Combination of P130,000 outright cash savings, with GT Lite Kit and P40,000 worth of service vouchers
Subaru Forester 2.0 i-S EyeSight CVT
- As low as P23,050 per month
- P110,000 cash discount
Subaru Forester 2.0 i-S EyeSight GT Edition CVT
- P30,000 cash discount
Subaru Evoltis 2.4 Touring EyeSight CVT
- Zero percent interest for 12 months at 40% downpayment
- Up to P100,000 cash discount
Man, those cash discounts really make it tempting to enter 2022 a little less liquid. Again, these deals will only be available for the month of December. Do any of these offers appeal to you? Let us know in the comments.
Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.