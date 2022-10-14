Suzuki PH’s Auto Festival is dropping by Pampanga this weekend

Suzuki Philippines is making its lineup more convenient to check out for Pampangueños this weekend.

The Japanese car brand’s Auto Festival will be dropping by SM City Pampanga from October 15 to 16 to showcase the company’s most popular offerings. These include the all-new Suzuki Celerio, Ertiga seven-seat MPV, and Dzire subcompact sedan.

Visitors will be treated to special cash discounts and exclusive offers on participating Suzuki vehicles. What’s more, Suzuki Philippines will be holding fun activities for the public like the Suzuki Kids Scouts Area. The event also includes an all-access passport and several other booths.

“Suzuki is excited to provide our patrons in Central Luzon the opportunity to see the brand up closed and personal,” Suzuki Automobile general manager Norihide Takei said in a statement.

“We hope to make a lasting impression and be part of their journey, especially that the holiday season is fast approaching,” the executive added.

If you don’t have the time to drop by, you can attend the Auto Festival virtually as well. The brand will be streaming the event program on its official Facebook page.

The event will be open to visitors from 10am to 9pm. So, are you planning to drop by SM Pampanga this weekend? Let us know in the comments.

