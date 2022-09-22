You can try out Subaru’s latest autonomous tech at Greenhills this weekend

If we’re talking safety, Subaru is right up there with the best in the industry. This isn’t just because of their vehicles’ build quality, either, as the brand makes it a point to equip its cars with the latest in advanced safety technology, too.

Interested in experiencing Subaru’s EyeSight tech for yourself? Well, now’s your chance. Motor Image Pilipinas (MIP), Subaru’s official local distributor, is holding its Subaru Advanced Technology Drive (SATD) event at Greenhills from today until September 25.

Here, you can try out the company’s autonomous EyeSight safety features in a safe and controlled setting. What’s more, the first 50 online registrants will get a free gift from MIP at the event.

Plan on dropping by? The SATD is being held at Greenhills G-Strip Parking (corner of Ortigas Avenue and Connecticut). MIP will also be bringing the event to Pampanga and Davao City later in the year, and another Manila leg is scheduled for late next month as well.

So yeah, you don’t need to almost figure in an accident to experience these safety features in action. Tell us, where do you rank Subaru as a brand in terms of safety features?

