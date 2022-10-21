Canadians must prove their car guy credentials to buy a Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Edition

The GR Corolla Morizo Edition is arguably the hottest hatch in Toyota’s arsenal. At 30kg lighter than stock and with a peak torque of 400Nm, the thing is a certified beast—and as such, Toyota is doing everything in its power to ensure these babies won’t end up in the hands of buyers who’ll end up flipping one on its back for a photo op.

Well, in Canada at least.

You see, the Maple Leaf market has been allocated just nine units of the Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Edition. Now, Toyota wants all of these units to belong to customers who actually deserve them. And to separate the worthy from the pretenders, the brand is making potential buyers prove their car guy cred.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Magsaysay Flyover to be decommissioned to make way for NLEX Connector

Hyundai PH unveils the new Stargazer

Prospective buyers are required to provide details regarding their motoring life—this includes any associations with car clubs or motorsports groups, past experience with the Toyota brand and sports cars in general, and a history of performance car ownership.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Potential buyers are also asked how often they drive on circuit, their comfort level driving at high speeds, their go-to Canadian race tracks, and their favorite roads to drive on. Toyota also asks buyers how they plan to use their GR Corolla Morizo Edition if ever they’re given the opportunity to buy one: As a daily commuter, track vehicle, or collector’s item.

Winning applicants will be decided by November 2. Again, only nine units are available.

At the very least this should prevent palakasan and dealership politics, right? Do you think this kind of test should be required for anyone who wants to buy a performance car?

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Edition contest

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.