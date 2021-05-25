This week is the perfect time to have your Toyota serviced

How long have you been putting off having your Toyota serviced? Weeks? Months? Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic? Well, the next few days might be the perfect opportunity to finally get this item off of your to-do list.

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is holding its Car Maintenance Weekend from May 27 to 29, which is this Thursday to Saturday. Through this promo, owners of Toyota cars can avail of sizeable discounts on select service products at all TMP dealerships nationwide. Look:

40% off on Toyota genuine motor oil (mineral grade) if you avail of periodic maintenance or express maintenance 20% off TMP’s BactaKlenz service 20% off UV lamp and air purifier bundle 10% off UV lamp and air purifier if purchased separately

There are a few guidelines to keep in mind here, however. For one thing, vehicles with free 1-20km periodic maintenance service do not qualify for the 40% discount on motor oil. Another is that all this is non-convertible to cash and cannot be combined with other existing TMP promos.

Any discount on service products is a good deal in our book—more so if this is something you’ve been putting off for the longest time already. Will you be dropping by a TMP dealership or service center to avail of this?

