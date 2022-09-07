What exactly is the ‘one price policy’ Toyota PH is implementing at dealerships?

You might have noticed that delayed orders are currently a thing in the local auto industry on account of the global supply chain crisis. How bad is the situation? Even Toyota hasn’t been spared.

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is aware of the issue and has already acknowledged delays in the delivery of some of its local models. That said, the company is taking steps to ensure that customers are not inconvenienced any further.

Last week, TMP announced the implementation of a new one price policy at all of its dealerships. But what exactly does this mean?

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

A simple 5-step guide to the entire 2022 LTO driver's license renewal process

PH fuel price update: Rollbacks of P2.6/L for gas, P1.55/L for diesel take effect this week

The answer is simple: The one price policy essentially prohibits any member of Toyota’s local dealership network from charging customers an extra premium—whether to move their order up the queue or for whatever other reason.

Continue reading below ↓

Well, that sounds simple enough to digest. Have you come across any overzealous dealerships or sales agents charging customers extra for a swift delivery? Let us know in the comments.

Oh, and in case you missed it, TMP is also implementing price changes to its lineup. The Toyota Vios, for example, is going to cost P5,000 more, while other popular Toyota models could shoot up by up to P20,000 in cost.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.