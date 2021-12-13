Buying a new car this Christmas? Toyota PH currently has a bunch of offers

Christmas is right around the corner, which means some of you guys are finally ready to take your hard-earned savings and pull the trigger on a brand-new car. Naturally, that also means you’re now also looking for available deals and discounts this holiday season. Well, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has a bunch of those.

For the month of December, TMP’s Pay Light and Pay Low financing packages are available on several models. Low down payment deals are also up for grabs across the carmaker’s lineup.

Headlining the list of deals is the Wigo 1.0 E MT, which is currently available for P6,359 a month with a 50% down payment on a 60-month term. The Vios 1.3 XE CVT, meanwhile, can be had for just P8,395 a month with the same Pay Light terms.

The Innova 2.8 J Diesel MT is also currently available with a P192,750 down payment or at P45,000 off for outright cash payments. As for the Fortuner, Toyota is also offering the 4x2 G MT variant is available at P18,080 per month through a Pay Light package.

Other cash discounts include up P15,000 off on the Rush and Avanza, up P10,000 off on the Hilux, and up to P30,000 off on the Hiace. Select models and variants also come with free periodic maintenance services up to 20,000km or a free one-year insurance package.

These are just a few of TMP’s offers this month. To read more, you can head on over to the official promo website here.

