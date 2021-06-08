The Toyota Avanza can be had for as low as P7,592 per month this June

As in previous months, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is offering more discounts and flexible payment plans on several vehicles this June.

Of all the offerings that TMP has for this month, one of the most notable is its Pay Light offers on the Avanza. With a 50% down payment and a 60-month term, the Avanza 1.3 J MT can be had for as low as just P7,592 per month. Likewise, up to P15,000 in discounts are also available for Toyota’s popular MPV.

Speaking of MPVs, the new Innova is also included in TMP’s ‘Each Day Gets Better’ promo. The 2.8 J Diesel MT variant can be had for as low as P12,372 through the Pay Light option, while an all-in down payment of P192,750 is being offered for the 2.8 E Diesel MT variant through the Pay Low option.

In addition, up to P70,000 in discounts are available with the Vios, while the 1.3 XE CVT variant of the best-selling subcompact sedan in the country is currently being offered for as low as P7,212 per month.

There are many other models covered by the promo, some of which you can see here below:

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Philippines

TMP’s latest offers are only available until June 30, 2021. For those of you who are in the market for a brand-new vehicle, you might want to check these offers out. You can read more by going to the official promo website.

