You can get the manual Raize for as low as P8,246 per month

Anyone here looking to buy a brand-new vehicle anytime soon? If you are, check out what Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has to offer this month.

TMP is rolling out its ‘Start the fun!’ promo for March, and it includes various Pay Low (low down payment) and Pay Light (high DP, low monthly amortization) deals as well as outright cash discounts on select models.

One of the most noticeable discounts in the promo is the Pay Light option for the Raize 1.2 E MT variant. Pay 50% down payment and you’ll be bring home the base-variant crossover with a monthly amortization of just P8,246.

Other popular models like the Innova can be purchased with a P178,650 down payment for the 2.8 J MT variant and the Vios with a P115,350 DP for the 1.3 XE CVT trim. More deals are also available for the Veloz, Avanza, Rush, Hilux, and even the Fortuner.

If you’re interested, you can check out more details on the latest Toyota promo through this link.

