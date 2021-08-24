Industry News

Toyota PH shows support for paralympic athletes competing in Tokyo

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games are officially underway
by TopGear.com.ph | 3 hours ago
PHOTO: Toyota Motor Philippines on Facebook
CAR BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
Toyota

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games are officially underway, and Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is encouraging all of us to rally behind Team Para Philippines for this year’s games.

TMP shared photos of the Filipino Paralympians aboard the ‘Start Your Impossible’ Toyota coaster, the vehicle TMP previously donated to the Philippine Paralympic Committee.

“It’s time to rally behind Team Para Philippines! We wish our National Paralympic athletes the best of luck as they carry our flag and compete at the Tokyo Paralympic Games,” TMP’s statement reads. You can check it out below:

Continue reading below ↓

TMP has been a strong supporter of our Paralympians. In fact, Toyota has even launched its ‘Start Your Impossible’ campaign in partnership with Paralympian swimmer Ernie Gawilan. To read more on that, you can click here.

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

A lot of our athletes emerged victorious at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Here’s hoping that our para athletes will also find success in this year’s Paralympics.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
DPWH: Lawton road widening will reduce travel time between BGC and NAIA to 15min
View other articles about:
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Toyota Motor Philippines on Facebook

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱