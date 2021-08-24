Toyota PH shows support for paralympic athletes competing in Tokyo

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games are officially underway, and Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is encouraging all of us to rally behind Team Para Philippines for this year’s games.

TMP shared photos of the Filipino Paralympians aboard the ‘Start Your Impossible’ Toyota coaster, the vehicle TMP previously donated to the Philippine Paralympic Committee.

“It’s time to rally behind Team Para Philippines! We wish our National Paralympic athletes the best of luck as they carry our flag and compete at the Tokyo Paralympic Games,” TMP’s statement reads. You can check it out below:

TMP has been a strong supporter of our Paralympians. In fact, Toyota has even launched its ‘Start Your Impossible’ campaign in partnership with Paralympian swimmer Ernie Gawilan. To read more on that, you can click here.

A lot of our athletes emerged victorious at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Here’s hoping that our para athletes will also find success in this year’s Paralympics.

