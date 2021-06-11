Don’t fall for it: Toyota PH isn’t giving away free stuff for its 80th anniversary

Guys, if something online sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Perfect example? The scam going around with Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) supposedly giving away free stuff to celebrate its 80th anniversary.

The Japanese car manufacturer has released a statement warning everyone not to fall for a message circulating online inviting people to click on a link in exchange for free gifts from the brand. The blowout is supposedly in celebration of TMP’s 80th birthday.

Basically, you get a message containing the link, and if you fall for it, unscrupulous individuals will attempt to steal your personal information and private data. If you or someone you know has already clicked on it, TMP recommends that you immediately change your passwords and enable two-factor authentication.

“TMP is encouraging everyone to scrutinize every message received, most especially if they are promising prizes or free gifts for activities the recipient did not sign up for,” the carmaker’s warning reads.

“It also reiterates that the company and its dealer network do not ask for any private information through unauthorized channels.”

Yes, Toyota is the country’s most successful carmaker, but it isn’t in the business of free-for-all giveaways sent out via private message or social media. Usually, legitimate carmakers announce promos in celebration of milestones like this.

There you have it. Spread the word so no one else falls victim to this scam.

