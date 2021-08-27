This construction firm chose the Volkswagen Santana to service its employees. Why?

Purchasing fleet vehicles is no easy task for any company. Business owners must have an immense amount of trust in a particular car from a specific brand before they pull the trigger. After all, these vehicles will be servicing employees and will help keep the business running.

In the case of William Russel Scheirman Jr.—owner of Scheirman Construction Consolidated Incorporated (SCCI)—he stuck to his German roots and went with Volkswagen. Specifically, the Santana was his choice for his engineers. He saw it as a “very smart-looking car that would get them to and from project sites safely, efficiently, and reliably on a daily basis.”

“It’s very impressive that the Santana in the Philippines would not only offer German-quality design, engineering, and craftsmanship, but also offer such an accessible price point,” Scheirman said. “As a businessman who owns his own company and is familiar with the entire Asian market, such qualities of the Santana make it easy for me to decide to go for it.”

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Volkswagen Philippines

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“I would definitely recommend the Volkswagen Santana for those who are considering buying a car that would perfectly meet their needs for that classic design look, undeniable Volkswagen heritage, efficient and easy operation, affordable ownership and maintenance costs, and dependable everyday city driving,” he added.

If you want to read more on the Volkswagen Santana, you can read our full review here.

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.