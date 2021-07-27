SONA 2021: President wants stricter physical exams for 10-year driver’s license applicants

In his final State of the Nation Address (SONA), President Rodrigo Duterte enumerated the transport- and motoring-related programs for the country’s road users.

Among the accomplishments mentioned by the Chief Executive are the new bridges, roads, flyovers, and other pieces of infrastructure that have been completed during his term. He likewise mentioned the improvements to Metro Manila’s train lines: the MRT-3, which now has more carriages running at 60kph (from 30kph), and the LRT-2, whose East Extension catering to Marikina and Antipolo residents began operations recently.

The President also talked about the Land Transportation Office’s (LTO) plan to begin issuing driver’s licenses with 10-year validity. This will kick off within the year.

While Duterte said he is in favor of this program, he had this to say to the LTO: Motorists seeking to get a 10-year driver’s license must undergo a more stringent physical examination to ensure they are still capable of operating a motor vehicle.

Continue reading below ↓

“I think after five years (the current validity of driver’s licenses), they should have a stricter process by imposing requirements essential to eyesight,” said Duterte, deviating from his prepared speech. “Yung iba, hindi na nakaririnig, naobserbahan ko. Dapat tingnan lang kung kaya pa [nila magmaneho].”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The LTO has stated that the primary basis for the issuance of 10-year driver’s licenses will be a motorist’s history of traffic violations. Simply put, having zero traffic violations on record makes you eligible for a 10-year driver’s license.

As of 2019, applicants may only undergo a physical examination at LTO-accredited clinics, and the medical certificates must be transmitted electronically to the LTO.

What do you think? Are you in favor of stricter physical examinations for driver’s license renewal?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. It has been translated to English by TopGear.com.ph editors. Minor edits have been made.

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.