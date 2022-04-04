Bus trips to Laguna and Batangas are now available via the Araneta City Bus Station

An important announcement for commuters to start the week: Bus trips to Laguna and Batangas via the Araneta City Bus Station are once again available.

The buses resumed operations on April 2, 2022. Trips headed to Calamba, Los Baños, and Sta. Cruz in Laguna and to Batangas City, San Juan, and Lipa in Batangas are available. All bus units are equipped with QR code scanners for contact tracing of passengers, and each one is sanitized and disinfected in between trips.

PHOTO BY Araneta City Bus Station

“The public is also encouraged to strictly follow existing health precautions and social distancing measures,” said Araneta City Bus Station property manager Mon Legazpi. “Passengers may be asked to present a vaccination ID or any proof of vaccination.”

The management has also announced that buses bound for Pampanga and Bulacan are likewise now operational. For the full Batangas and Laguna trip schedules, read on below.

Araneta City Bus Station routes

Batangas trips via Alps and GoldStar Transport Schedule: 5:30am to 8:30pm Fares San Juan, Batangas – P310 Batangas City – P230 Lipa City, Batangas – P176

via Alps and GoldStar Transport Laguna trips via HM Transport

Schedule: 7am to 5pm Fares Calamba, Laguna – P117 Pansol, Laguna – P128 Los Baños (Bayan), Laguna – P139 Sta. Cruz, Laguna – P198

via HM Transport

