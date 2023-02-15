Makati City defers Ayala Avenue bike lane conversion following backlash

It looks like Ayala Avenue’s bicycle lanes are safe—at least for now.

Following backlash after the local government’s initial announcement, Makati City has announced that it is deferring the conversion of Ayala Avenue’s bike lanes to March 6, 2023.

Ayala Avenue’s bike lanes were initially scheduled to be turned into shared lanes that will also accommodate public utility vehicles today, February 15. The local government attempted to justify the move, saying it was necessary because “as businesses and offices already opened, the number of commuters who take public utility vehicles have also increased.”

Not surprisingly, alternative mobility users were not pleased with Makati City’s approach to the problem.

“The Biking Community is an important part of the commuters we serve and we value their sentiments. We have noted all constructive comments regarding the conversion of Ayala Avenue bike lanes, particularly those that are related to safety,” a statement on the Make it Makati Facebook page reads.

“We agree that the safety of all road users should be given utmost importance. As such, we will enhance measures to further protect bikers. To give us ample time to implement these enhancements, the conversion of bike lanes will be deferred to March 6, 2023.”

Do you think Makati City’s “enhancements” will be enough to protect alternative mobility users, or should the local government keep Ayala Avenue’s bike lanes as is?

