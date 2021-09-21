Here’s how the green bike boxes at the new Kapitolyo intersection work

Pasig City made headlines last week when it opened a new intersection along Shaw Boulevard to make the area more pedestrian-friendly. In case you missed it, you can read more about it here.

One of the highlights of the intersection is the integration of bike boxes. These boxes are the green strips placed behind the pedestrian crossing and right before the intersection. Now, it’s understandable if not a lot of motorists are familiar with how these bike boxes work, because these aren’t widely used around Metro Manila.

To help address this, the Pasig City Transport Development and Management Office is sharing helpful infographics on how all of us can use these bike boxes properly.

These green boxes that extend directly from the bike lanes are designated areas wherein cyclists can wait during a stop, allowing them to get a head start when the light turns green. The box allows cyclists turning left at the intersection to preemptively position themselves and safely make the turn without having to move alongside other vehicles.

Those going straight ahead may also use the bike box, and all vehicles must yield to cyclists crossing the intersection. Likewise, all motorized vehicles are also required to stop behind these bike boxes and those turning right may not do so on a red signal.

It may take some time getting used to these bike boxes, but there’s no doubt that these will go a long way in improving safety for cyclists. Here’s hoping we’ll see more intersections like this in the metro in the future.

